Two regional airlines to fly Guyana-Canada route

Two regional airlines – the Dominican Republic-based Sky Cana and Suriname’s Fly Always – will be offering flights from Guyana to Canada with the former set to begin service from June 1st.

Sky Cana’s entrance to the Guyana market was announced yesterday by President Irfaan Ali who also informed, via his Facebook page, that he had met with the company’s CEO, Frank Diaz Gonzalez, at the Office of the President and that he welcomed the company. The President’s Facebook page also displayed photos of Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and Director of Presidential Affairs, Marcia Nadir-Sharma at the event.