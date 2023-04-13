Life imprisonment for man who murdered Enmore father of four in 2000 -had been on the run for 18 years, must serve 30 years before being eligible for parole

Deonarine Bhikhari who murdered an Enmore father of four, Daniel Singh, in 2000 was yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment and will have to serve 30 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Twenty-three years after witnessing the murder of their father, Roopan and Deochan Singh told the High Court that they live, still haunted by the savagery meted out to their family.

While hailing the justice they said they have waited for for more than two decades and their confidence in the judicial system, the two who were just 12 and 10 years old at the time, said that the events of the fateful day of May 21st, 2000 remain etched in their memory.