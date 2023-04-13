Indar says two Mahdia road contracts to be terminated -another contractor warned

After nearly three years of delays with excuses about poor weather and stone shortage, to equipment malfunctions, Minister in the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar yesterday called for a $87m concrete road project at Mahdia (Potaro-Siparuni) to be terminated.

“This is no longer a project with K&P [Project Management] and the Government of Guyana. I am instructing the Perma-nent Secretary to cancel it,” Indar said on an inspection of the thoroughfare.

A release from the Ministry of Public Works said that Indar dispelled the weather excuse by showing the contractor the tan on his skin and that of residents as indicative of the scorching heat.