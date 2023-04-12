Indar instructs termination of Mahdia road project

After nearly three years of delays with excuses about poor weather and stone shortage, to equipment malfunctions, Minister in the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar today called for a $87M concrete road project at Mahdia to be terminated.

“This is no longer a project with K&P [Project Management] and the Government of Guyana. I am instructing the Permanent Secretary to cancel it,” Indar said on an inspection of the thoroughfare moments ago.

A release from the Ministry of Public Works said that Indar dispelled the weather excuse by showing the contractor the tan on his skin and that of residents as indicative of the scorching heat.

In addition to the road project being behind its extended September 2022 deadline, the completed portion of the road done is laced with structural issues.

A separate release from the Ministry said that Indar also upbraided the contractor responsible for completing a $108.6M concrete road (500 metres) within the Mahdia township.

When questioned by Indar on why preparatory works were not done, the foreman blamed the weather. The release said that this attracted a sharp rebuke from Indar and the residents who said that the weather had been mostly favourable.

“At the strike of one month from now, if this road isn’t done, consider your contract done,” Indar stated.

Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai, and local leaders are accompanying Minister Indar on road inspections at Mahdia.