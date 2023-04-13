Gunman fires shots at photographer Keron Bruce’s home

By Joseph Allen

Local photographer, Keron Bruce’s Eccles, East Bank Demerara home was shot at by a lone gunman at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday.

CCTV footage of the incident captured shows a male on a motorcycle riding past Bruce’s home, before turning back and dismounting. The gunman then walked up to the fence of the property, firing eight rounds before remounting the motorcycle and escaping. According to Bruce, six rounds hit a bus that was parked in the yard, while two rounds struck the side of his home near to the kitchen. Bruce added that after the incident he stayed for some time inside with his family. He said that he looked through the window, and after seeing that the area was clear of any danger, he called the police via its 911 emergency line.