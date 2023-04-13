Minister makes pitch to GRULAC on security council seat

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd yesterday met with Permanent Representatives of the Group of Latin America and Caribbean States (GRULAC) at the United Nations headquarters in New York and pitched Guyana’s candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2024-2025 term.
A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that he also outlined Guyana’s vision and priorities once successful. Todd also expressed Guyana’s appre-ciation to the Permanent Representatives for their respective Governments support for Guyana’s candidacy. The election is scheduled to be held on 6 June 2023 in New York.