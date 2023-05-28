Bruce loses $150m defamation lawsuit against Rodrigues

Photographer Keron Bruce has lost a $150 million lawsuit he had brought against social media personality Mikhail Rodrigues, popularly known as “Guyanese Critic,” whom he said had defamed him.

Declaring that they had failed to prove their respective cases, High Court Judge Navindra Singh in a ruling delivered earlier this month, threw out both Bruce’s claim as well as a counterclaim which Rodrigues had filed.

The main thrust of Bruce’s complaints surrounded allegations he levelled against Rodrigues for claiming that he (Bruce) is the online persona “Mud-wata;” who at the time was being sought by police.