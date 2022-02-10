Keron Bruce sues `Critic’ for $200m over alleged defamation

Photographer Keron Bruce has filed a $200 million suit against social media personality Mikhail Rodrigues, popularly known as “Guyanese Critic,” for what he said were defamatory statements made about him.

Bruce (the Claimant), deposes in his action that Rodrigues (the Defendant) made several false and defamatory statements about him during a Facebook live post which attracted more than 33,000 views.

The main thrust of Bruce’s complaints surrounds allegations he levels against Rodrigues for claiming that he (Bruce) is the online persona “mud-wata;” who the police have recently been seeking.