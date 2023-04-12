GRA says had been unable to mobilise key witnesses in Atlantic Fuels case

Responding to a report on the dismissal of the case it had brought against Atlantic Fuels Inc (AFI), the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) said that it had been unable to secure witnesses from overseas.

The GRA was responding to a report in the Kaieteur News dated March 23, 2023, captioned ‘Magistrate throws out GRA charge against Director of Atlantic Fuels Inc.’

The GRA said that the utterances attributable to counsel for the defence in the said matter that “The Court held that (GRA) failed to make out the charge against AFI even at the preliminary prima facie stage” was misleading.