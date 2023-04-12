Service to nation and society is what really matters

Dear Editor,

I think it was Mahatma Gandhi who said words to the effect that ‘service is your duty, reward not your business’. I thought of this exhortation as a way of reminding ourselves that it is service to nation and society that in the final analysis really matters. One should not look for recognition. Recognition has a way of coming naturally as leaves would to a plant.

Society has a unique way of knowing and recognizing those who contribute to its best interests. This is true of politics as it is for arts, sports and culture. The important thing is to continue to serve society in whatever way you can and to the best of your ability.

Sincerely,

Hydar Ally