Fire destroys Mario’s Juice Bar and Grill

Fire on Tuesday night destroyed Mario’s Juice Bar and Grill on Sheriff Street, Georgetown.

The Guyana Fire Service [GFS] said it was alerted by a phone call received around 11:13 pm and three water tenders were dispatched to the location. The one-flat concrete building and its contents were almost completely destroyed.

Stabroek News visited the Juice Bar at Lot 278 Sheriff Street yesterday but the proprietor, Mario Joseph, was not at the location. The supervisor of Dave and Danny’s Waffle House Diner and Sports Bar told this newspaper, “We were locking up to go home when the security came over to us and said there is a fire at [Mario’s] bar, I then ride… to the fire service, not too far from here, and they came like about 10 minutes after. We were even trying to call the owner of the store but we weren’t getting him.”