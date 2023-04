The mother of the UG student who died last week after a beating outside of a bar wants justice for her son.

Eighteen-year-old UG student, Anand (Anil) Jerry, succumbed to his injuries four days after the attack.

The victim’s mother, Valerie Jerry of Jawalla Village, Upper Maza-runi, Region Seven told Stabroek News that since her son’s death she has been very distressed as no one has been arrested.