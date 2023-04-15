Trauma of living in Guyana is never-ending

We are still living in a time in Guyana when people can be without water for hours, days and weeks. It is like the emergency repairs are never permanently resolved and the maintenance has not resulted in better service. Spreading through the regions is ineptitude in the name of progress; yet the progress many speak of can feel like we are still learning to walk on this land that produces plenty; learning to climb the palms producing coconuts to quench our thirst and sweeten our pots; and learning to navigate the rivers of the land of many waters. Are the skills and vision lacking here to have systems in place that will not result in the interruption of the flow of water for hours, days and weeks leaving people distressed and angry? How is our social and economic development affected when these essential services are still so poorly managed? How do they magically solve these issues in other countries?