Chips factory launched at Parika, employs 25

‘Caribe Snackz’ was launched yesterday at the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) Agro-processing Facility at Parika, Region Three, offering a range of snacks, including the popular plantain chips.

Chief Executive Officer of Caribe Snackz, Chief Samsair said the new line will offer five varieties of plantain and cassava chips with plans to expand in the future, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

Caribe Snackz will supply both domestic and regional markets, with plans to expand into North America and Europe.

The company currently employs 25 persons, and this number is expected to increase as the company grows. In addition, the company utilises the services of another 100-plus people.

Samsair stated that the company is also committed to supporting local farmers, and views the launch as an opportunity to collaborate with the government to position Guyana as a leading producer and exporter of agricultural products.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha said that the initiative will have a significant impact on the community by creating job opportunities and promoting economic growth.

Importantly, he noted the launch will provide opportunities for farmers who are involved in the production of plantains and ground provisions.

With the introduction of five new products to the local market, Mustapha said the new development marks a significant milestone in the agro-processing industry, which has the potential to expand into regional and international markets.

“This occasion provides opportunities for us to reduce our food import bill and increase local production and promote exportation of our produce,” he underscored.

The agriculture minister noted that the agro-processing industry in Guyana is rapidly expanding with government support and promotion of investments in the sector.

Mustapha said that by the end of 2023, some 13 agro-processing facilities will be established across the country, including in Aranaputa and St Ignatius, Region Nine, White Water, Region One, Charity, Region Two, and Black Bush Polder, Region Six.