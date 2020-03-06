Business

Commissioned Parika processing facility to help agro-produce impact international market – Holder

At the opening of the GMC’s Processing Facility at Parika
Outgoing Agriculture Minister Noel Holder on Saturday told attendees at the commissioning ceremony for the new Parika Agro Processing entity that the opening of the state-run facility will better position the country’s agro-processing sector to raise its game by consolidating its impact on the international market.

The Minister’s remarks would likely have resonated with sections of a local agro-processing community comprising mostly micro and small enterprises, little by way of result having, so far, come from earlier engagements between the Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association (GMSA) and a high-powered ministerial delegation that covered the Finance and Business portfolios, among others, in an effort to secure an enhanced level of government support for a mostly resource-strapped sector.