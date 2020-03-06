Commissioned Parika processing facility to help agro-produce impact international market – Holder

Outgoing Agriculture Minister Noel Holder on Saturday told attendees at the commissioning ceremony for the new Parika Agro Processing entity that the opening of the state-run facility will better position the country’s agro-processing sector to raise its game by consolidating its impact on the international market.

The Minister’s remarks would likely have resonated with sections of a local agro-processing community comprising mostly micro and small enterprises, little by way of result having, so far, come from earlier engagements between the Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association (GMSA) and a high-powered ministerial delegation that covered the Finance and Business portfolios, among others, in an effort to secure an enhanced level of government support for a mostly resource-strapped sector.