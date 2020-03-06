New Caribbean workplace standard targeting ‘more friendly places’ for workers

If the University of the West Indies’ Cave Hill Campus gets its way, employers across the Caribbean may find themselves under greater pressure than they are at this time to pay attention to workplace wellness as part of their obligation to their employees.

Against the backdrop of what he sees as the serious neglect of conditions that obtain at work places in the Caribbean, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at University of the West Indies’ (The UWI), Cave Hill Campus, Dr Justin Robinson says this facet of worker welfare merits a great deal more attention than it currently attracts. And arising out of the recent launch of a workplace wellness initiative for the Caribbean by the Cave Hill Campus in collaboration with St Lucia’s National Insurance Corporation (NIC), Dean Robinson asserted that the length of time that employees spend at their workplaces justifies the importance of finding the right balance in terms of conditions under which employees work.