President meets Pomeroon farmers

President Irfaan Ali yesterday met with a number of farmers from Pomeroon, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive and told them that the Government recognises the area’s agricultural potential in providing for the country and the region in CARICOM’s food security drive.

According to a statement from the Office of the President, he reminded that his Government has been making necessary investments in the region, including the de-silting of the river, the construction of block drains, the construction of a packaging facility for agro-processing in Charity, raising farmers’ beds, and the construction of a cold storage unit.