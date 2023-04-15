Nine Trinidad cops arrested in extortion racket probe

(Trinidad Guardian) Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) officers yesterday arrested nine officers from a specialised unit within the T&T Police Service’s Eastern Division.

The arrests came after the PSB completed their investigation into allegations from a business owner that he and other business owners were being extorted by a group of officers over some time.

The nine officers were initially detained at the Sangre Grande Police Station, where warrants of arrest were read to them by PSB officers.

Guardian Media understands some of the officers were in a meeting with a senior, which was disrupted by the PSB officers in order to make the arrests.

The investigating PSB officers subsequently conducted searches at the officers’ homes and lockers.

The nine arrested officers were later taken to the Port-of-Spain PSB, where they were expected to be charged with misbehaviour in public office.

The T&TPS and Police Complaints Authority (PCA) began parallel probes after claims of an extortion racket involving officers were made in a social media post last month.

In a widely shared online video, a person claiming to be a retired police officer and a relative of a Sangre Grande businessman alleged that police officers had been collecting “tax” from illegal whe whe operations and roulette machines in the Eastern Division, and also soliciting bribes from his relative to keep his business in operation.

The relative claimed: “On a monthly basis, they will enter his business and if not given the requested amount, they will then venture to take whatever money is in the register or elsewhere.

“He has reported this matter to the PSB (Professional Standards Bureau) since last year, accompanying it with this video and to date nothing has been done. He is also concerned that these very officers may plant illegal drugs on his premises and then hold him accountable for it, or physically harm him. These said officers were recorded demanding a bribe from a Chinese businessman.”

The social media post included a telephone conversation where a caller, alleged to have been an IATF officer formerly stationed in the Eastern Division, is heard asking for $30,000 for “the boys.” A voice on the other end of the line, reported to be a Chinese businessman, said the sum demanded was too high and instead suggests the usual monthly $10,000 will be paid.

Reports allege that an inspector and three constables were involved in the extortion racket, which has been operating since the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Other businessmen made similar allegations after the story was reported in mainstream media.

ACP Chandoor, of PBS, led the investigation.

Contacted last night, PCA director David West confirmed that nine officers had been arrested. However, he said he could offer no more information since the case was ongoing

A senior officer also told Guardian Media last evening that all he could say is that enquiries are continuing as officers gather more information in the case.

Guardian Media was reliably informed that more arrests may be imminent.

The arrested officers are scheduled to appear virtually before a magistrate on Monday