Sherod Duncan’s level of disrespect against the Seventh-Day Adventist Church is simply unacceptable

Dear Editor

As I sit to write this letter, I am filled with a sense of disbelief at the recent statements made by Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan during his programme ‘In the Ring.’ In his criticism of the Seventh – Day Adventist (SDA) Church, he displayed a level of disrespect that is simply unacceptable. As someone who belongs to the Adventist faith, I take great offence at his remarks. It is disturbing that his criticism was directed towards the re-elected President of the Guyana SDA Conference, Exton Clarke’s statement about President Mohamed Irfaan Ali being “a spiritual man.”

The SDA conference is currently holding its 6th Quadrennial Session, and both President Ali and Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton, were invited to speak at the opening programme Wednesday. It is clear that MP Duncan has a personal issue with the Guyanese leader and it is beyond comprehension that he would choose this moment to launch an attack on the SDA church. As I reflect on Mr. Duncan’s words, I am filled with a sense of disgust. His behaviour was nothing short of whimsical and his comments were unwarranted.

As a Member of Parliament, I believe he should know better than to denigrate any religious leader, regardless of his personal beliefs. I am strongly opposed to Duncan’s statements and condemn them in the strongest terms possible. His behaviour is a blatant example of religious intolerance and bigotry, and it is simply unacceptable in a society that values diversity and mutual respect.

Sincerely,

Kellon Rover

Devoted Adventist