Muttoo, Duenne and Tramping Man – a masterclass of artistry

The University of Guyana and the Theatre Guild of Guyana are currently collaborating in the production of a programme of two plays – The Tramping Man by Ian McDonald and Duenne by Paloma Mohamed, currently running at the Theatre Guild Playhouse in Kingston until April 22. Both dramatic works are unforgettable experiences in theatre directed by distinguished designer and director Henry Muttoo, the presently serving Artist in Residence at the University of Guyana.

The occasion brings together two legendary institutions, among the most important in the country and the Caribbean region, and an icon in the theatre, who is among the most acclaimed and respected practitioners in both country and region, to produce exceptionally important artistic output on the local stage.