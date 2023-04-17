Band stranded in Lethem following gig on April 7

The Castro Band has been stranded in Lethem for one week after a client failed to honour an agreement and left the area. One band member has also since been injured in an accident, sustaining a broken leg.

In a Facebook post highlighting the unfortunate experience, it was explained that on January 29th the band was contracted by the client to perform at an event in Lethem on April 7th. According to the agreement, which catered for transportation, accommodation and meals, 50% of the fee was paid before the members departed Georgetown leaving 50% outstanding. They were expected to return to Georgetown on April 8th.

They departed for Lethem by bus on the evening of April 6th and arrived around 8:00 am the following day. They were accommodated at someone’s house. That evening they performed at the event they were booked for from 12 am to 2 am, after which they proceeded to the Rodeo ground and then to the place of accommodation.

They enquired about the time of departure for Georgetown and the client told them, “I have to call this man then I’ll let you know”. He was also going to Boa Vista. They said the client returned in the evening and took them to the Rodeo ground to witness the event, ignoring the fact that they were supposed to be travelling back to Georgetown.

Around 5 am the client left with the bus to “pick up something”, according to the post with Gabriel, the lead singer of the band, sleeping in the vehicle. The bus was involved in an accident and Gabriel sustained a broken leg. The band members claimed that the client took Gabriel to the hospital, left him there and disappeared.

Kind-hearted residents of Rupununi rescued the band members and have been providing for them. Because of his injuries, the post said, Gabriel cannot travel to Georgetown by road. The client was contacted and promised to purchase seats on a flight to Georgetown. However, though he made a reservation, the tickets have not been paid for and the band members remain stranded.

They claimed that the client is now avoiding their calls and messages.