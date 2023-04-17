Linden seems to be ignored in ‘One Guyana’ theme – Mayor

The Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell yesterday said that the town appears to be excluded from the government’s ‘One Guyana’ theme as numerous requests for assistance for its annual week of activities have been ignored.

In a press release yesterday, Arrindell said that Linden Town Week was just five days away and thousands of residents in Linden and visitors from around the world are preparing to participate in one of Guyana’s celebrations of rich history and culture.

While thanking the many local and International businesses which have joined hands in making the fifteen events managed by the Linden Mayor and Town Council successful, she said that with the exception of the Ministry of Public Works, other agencies have ignored it.

She said that letters were sent since February to the Office of the President, Prime Minister, and government agencies such as the Ministries of Culture, Youth and Sport; Business, Tourism; Local Government and Regional Development; Education, Home Affairs and Labour which provided overwhelming support to other recent regional events such as the Bartica Regatta and Lethem Rodeo.

“The One Guyana concept seemingly does not extend to Linden, as there has been no response to the many emails, phone calls, and text messages to these Ministers and their offices. This position taken is one that we have never encountered over the 26 years that Linden Town Week has been in existence”, the Mayor said.

She posed these questions to President President Ali, “Are we a part of the One Guyana that his administration touts? If we are, then why isn’t the same support given to other parts of Guyana not provided to Linden?”

Despite this, she said that Linden will showcase itself to the world as proud Guyanese despite the deafening silence from elected officials.