EPA waives EIA for radioactive facility at Houston again

Emphasising there will be no production of radioactive waste and no disposal of disused sources within Guyana, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has exempted the proposed operation of the radioactive source storage and calibration facility at Houston, East Bank Demerara from an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).
This disclosure was made public in a notice published yesterday in the Guyana Chronicle’s Pepperpot Magazine. It comes months after SLB Guyana, formerly Schlumberger Guyana Inc, filed a new application with the EPA for the operation of a radioactive source storage facility at Lot 1 Area X Houston.