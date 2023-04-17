Female entrepreneurs to participate in four-day business trade exchange in the US

Nine female entrepreneurs will travel to the United States to participate in a four-day Woman in Business Trade Exchange Programme from April 19 to 22, the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Guyana has announced.

The Louisiana District Export Council, Jones Walker LLP and Techniques International, will be hosting the programme, which will be held in New Orleans.

A release from the chamber indicated that its director Anita Rampersad revealed that it is the first women in business trade exchange.