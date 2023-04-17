Stabroek Block oil companies have contributed requisite insurance, Jagdeo says

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo told a press conference on Thursday that all partners in the Stabroek Block have contributed their respective shares to the US$600 million per project insurance and currently possess the necessary lawful certification, even as they begin wrapping up an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a parent guarantee agreement.

“They said that they are in the final stages of concluding the parent guarantee. So they are working on it and I anticipate it would be a matter of weeks before they conclude… They said they are a matter of weeks from getting the parent guarantee,” Jagdeo said.