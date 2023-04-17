Dear Editor,

As a Guyanese, I am proud to state that there are honourable men and women in our judicial system who are inclined to follow the letter and spirit of our nation’s Laws. I take this opportunity to publicly applaud Justice Gino Persaud for his ruling in the case of Paul Slowe, et al v the Police Service Commission.

It was interesting to read the submissions by both parties, including affidavits submitted by Mr. Mark Phillips, in his capacity as Prime Minister. This particular case has taught me the extremes to which men can go to get at others.

The entire world has now seen the blatant violations of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic by Mr. Irfaan Ali, who sits in the seat of President! Unfortunately, the “Guardians of Democracy,” who were boisterous after the March 2020, General and Regional Elections, are now painfully silent at this assault on our democracy.

Clearly, it can be established that this PPP/C regime, since August 2, 2020 has shown that they are prepared to govern undemocratically in an increasingly lawless environment.

Editor, I also wish to applaud Mr. Paul Slowe, former Chairperson of the Police Service Commission, who has meticulously chronicled all the occasions when Mr. Ali attempted to interfere in the work of the Commission, including directing who should be promoted and who should be disciplined. Again, Editor, this was another flagrant violation of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

Enough is Enough!

Sincerely,

Annette Ferguson

Member of Parliament