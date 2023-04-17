The Terry Gajraj fiasco is only one of the thousands that occur to many Guyanese

Dear Editor,

When a government official visits anywhere in Guyana, they would inform their operatives who would then mobilize people and children to give them a warm welcome. They then utilize the opportunity to take pictures to publicize and gloat. Now, over the years, many Guyanese leave Guyana to represent Guyana in various events, some successful or not, they are always neglected by whichever government governs Guyana. When they become successful, or are given public attention, the government would shrewdly inject itself with crocodile tears, claiming ignorance and making promises for the next time, but the situation keeps repeating itself. The way government operates towards everyone else gives me the impression that they alone deserve the best treatment and attention. It’s only someone who caught the public’s eye conveniently they appear with their hypocritical attitudes.

Editor, sometimes it becomes unbearable when someone seeks public attention, and the recent fiasco with Terry Gajraj is only one of the thousands that occur to many Guyanese that are not appreciated by the government of Guyana. Con-veniently or mysteriously, some would be honoured/awarded and most don’t even deserve it, but no one can question their decision because they are under the impression that they are the best decision-makers in Guyana and they are always right. Shivnarine Chanderpaul, the Guy-anese world-class cricketer had to voice his dismay at the shameful treatment he usually receives when entering/departing Guyana’s International Airport. There are many other Guyanese that catapulted Guyana’s name all over the world and is not even being recognized by this government for their contribution.

Our very own, John Drepaul is one such person. He’s written numerous songs about Guyana, and folks are bound to hear his songs during Christmas and Mashramani but fail to be recognized or honoured. Many athletes have the potential to become great athletes that could make Guyana proud and are not being supported by the government of Guyana, especially if they show support for the opposition. Then you have victimization if you embrace them, and no doubt, Chanderpaul will feel he is a victim, but history has shown that this present government is very vindictive, and in time to come, they act. How long more would this shameful behaviour continue?

Sincerely,

Sahadeo Bates