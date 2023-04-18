Healthcare professionals complete USAID-funded courses

Sixty-four healthcare professionals from across the Caribbean have become certified after completing USAID-funded courses, allowing them to better contribute to the region’s health sector, according to a Ministry of Health press release.

On Friday evening, the Pan Caribbean Partnership against HIV/AIDS (PANCAP) hosted a certificate award ceremony at the Grand Coastal Hotel, East Coast Demerara for the healthcare providers and public health practitioners who had completed two courses in either Leadership and Management in Health, or Policy Development and Advocacy for Global Health, the release said. The courses were conducted online over a three-month period by the University of Washington, USA and are part of a capacity-building initiative funded by USAID.