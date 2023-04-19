Guyana News

Teixeira rejects TI’s corruption rankings

-urges more be done to rid region of stigma

Minister of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs Gail Teixeira (centre) with some of those who attended the conference. (MGPA photo)
Caribbean countries must push back against the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), which has painted the region as a “haven for corruption.”

So said Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, who stated on Monday that the Guyana government does not recognize the ranking from the German-based watchdog organization and urged other Caribbean countries to reject the rankings and its negative portrayal of the region.

“The Caribbean region keeps getting notoriety in the international media for [being] havens of corruption and the number of articles are showing that we have a massive corruption in the Caribbean islands, we have to be offended by that as Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries,” she declared.

