Teixeira rejects TI’s corruption rankings

Caribbean countries must push back against the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), which has painted the region as a “haven for corruption.”

So said Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, who stated on Monday that the Guyana government does not recognize the ranking from the German-based watchdog organization and urged other Caribbean countries to reject the rankings and its negative portrayal of the region.

“The Caribbean region keeps getting notoriety in the international media for [being] havens of corruption and the number of articles are showing that we have a massive corruption in the Caribbean islands, we have to be offended by that as Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries,” she declared.