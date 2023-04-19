Two men held after ganja bust at Falls Top Village

Two men were arrested with 1114 grams of narcotics at about 4.05 am today after Police in Regional Division #1 intercepted their vehicle at a roadblock in the vicinity of Falls Top Village, North West District (NWD).

The police say that an Assistant Superintendent along with a Detective Inspector, a Detective Sergeant and three other ranks were on Patrol Duty in the vicinity of Falls Top Village, North West District early this morning when they conducted a ‘Road Block Exercise’ and intercepted a Black Toyota Fielder Wagon bearing Registration #PYY-7254.

The passenger in the front seat was observed throwing a bulky black parcel out of the vehicle. As a result, one of the Police ranks picked up the parcel in the presence of the other Police ranks as well as the driver and passenger of the intercepted vehicle.

Police asked the passenger, Levon Lynch, a 39-year-old resident of Citrus Grove, Port Kaituma, why he had thrown the package out of the vehicle and he remained silent.

A search was conducted on Lynch, and a .32 Taurus Pistol with one magazine containing six rounds of .32 ammunition along with a copied Licence for the said Firearm (dated 2022/02/22 in favour of him) was found.

Police opened the parcel which contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis.

Lynch and the driver of the vehicle, Roy Chan, a 39-year-old of Port Kaituma, NWD, were both told of the offence committed and cautioned.

Lynch and Chan were arrested and escorted to the Port Kaituma Police Station with the suspected cannabis which, when weighed, amounted to 1114 grams. The suspected narcotic was marked and lodged pending analysis. The Firearm and Ammunition were also lodged with the Station Sergeant for safekeeping.

The suspects are presently in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.