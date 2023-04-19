Guyana News

CARICOM declares `war on guns’

-arrest warrant treaty to be implemented immediately

Guyana team: From left are Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn; Attorney General, Anil Nandlall; Prime Minister Mark Phillips; National Security Advisor, Gerry Gouveia and Acting Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken
In a dramatic escalation in the battle against firearms which will put it at odds with the United States, CARICOM Heads meeting in Trinidad and Tobago yesterday declared a war on guns.

They issued the following declaration:

“We the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) meeting in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago on April 17-18, 2023, on the occasion of the Regional Symposium to address Crime and Violence as a public health issue, register our grave concern at the increase in the illegal exportation of guns from the United States of America which is a direct threat to our democracy.

