GPH re-launches Mental Health Institute

-counselling and occupational therapy available

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony
Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony
By

The Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) yesterday re-launched its psychiatric facility, offering both in-patient and out-patient services.

Built at the cost of $100 million, the Mental Health Institute has been presented  by the Ministry of Health as one that will provide a higher standard of mental health service. The principle is to ensure that patients when experiencing mental trauma, can come and get the necessary treatment and after the episode has been managed they can then return to their respective homes and still have access to care closer to their home.

