Dear Editor,

We live in a world where the only consistent thing about some people is their inconsistency.

I have known Nurse Patricia Chase-Green from the time she worked in the public health sector and later at Banks and was a GGG Councillor, when the GGG was victorious in the Local Government Elections of Georgetown in 1994.

She was one of the harshest critics of the PPP and I am wondering what pushed her into their camp. Beyond that, I know the good lady would champion the rights of women, so how could she now align herself with a group that has shown such disdain, disrespect and disregard for a female journalist Ms. Davina Bagot.

What is the incentive? How could she support a group that took them one year to discover the inappropriate verbal assault on Sonya Ghosh, in New Delhi, India by the Guyana High Commissioner? What is going on Pat? Have you forgotten the disrespect of a female security guard, Shawnette Bollers by a well-placed Attorney and the Government you are now backing seemed to have turned a blind eye to this event?

I heard voices of protest when a female was roughed up at Mocha and as far as we know, end of story.

As one who once supported this good lady, but could not be behind her in this new adventure, all we ask is a plausible explanation for abandoning the Party and leadership that gave her a political profile and becoming Mayor of the capital city of Georgetown.

Editor, Ms. Green is never short of words. Could we get a truthful explanation for this shift of loyalty? That is if the word loyalty can be used to describe this grand but not gracious shift.

All we ask is to be told the whole story and we’ll understand.

By the way, what will be her evidence in the legal matter concerning the Parking Meter issue?

Yours faithfully,

Eric Moseley, MS