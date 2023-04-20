Ukraine’s Zelenskiy due to address Mexico’s Congress Thursday – sources

MEXICO CITY, (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is due to address Mexico’s Congress today by video, according to two people familiar with the matter, as he seeks support in his country’s ongoing war with Russia.

Mexico’s government has said it wants to remain neutral in the conflict, and some supporters of Ukraine have criticized the country’s leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for taking issue with European arms shipments to Kyiv.

Still, Mexico has voted alongside the United States and other Western powers on a number of major U.N. resolutions.

The speech was due to take place around midday today, the sources said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is currently on a Latin American tour, visiting Brazil, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.