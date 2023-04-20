It was astonishing one could be released so soon after regaining consciousness

Dear Editor,

It is simply amazing and baffling, in an updated post (GDN) it is reported that the injured passenger, (the driver died), taken in an unconscious condition to GPHC, regained consciousness and was discharged and escorted to a police patrol base. From the report it seems the injured person was discharged the same day he regained consciousness.

For someone to be unconscious it means serious injuries, head and otherwise, might have been suffered. To be released soon after regaining consciousness seems unusual as it is astonishing. One would have thought a period of observation on the person would have been conducted. It is hoped the injured person has had a full recovery and is able to resume his normal life.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed