The probability that the PPP/C will gain inroads in the city appears good

Dear Editor,

Democracy is alive and kicking in Guyana. Congratulations are in order for all the candidates representing political parties, organizations and those who ran as independents. It is now for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to put in place the necessary mechanisms to ensure a free, fair and transparent elections.

Local democracy has evolved over the years with a hybrid system of constituency representation and proportional representation. This provides an opportunity for citizens to have a much wider choice in determining who they would like to have as their local leaders.

All eyes will be on Georgetown where the PNC held sway for nearly six decades but which now appears to face a challenge from the PPP/C alliance. The PPP/C had already improved its showing at the last local government elections in Georgetown, moving from three to seven seats. Now with the coming on board of a number of high-profile PNC leaders on the PPP/C ticket, the chances of a PPP/C making additional inroads in the city appear good.

Sincerely,

Hydar Ally