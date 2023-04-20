Sports

GOA establishes finance, two other committees

By

The Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) has named three new committees responsible for finance, discipline and appeals.

According to a release from the GOA, the establishment of the committees is in keeping with the constitutional requirements of the body.

The Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association is pleased to announce that since it was elected into office, the first order of business was to address its constitutional obligations,” a release from the GOA stated.

