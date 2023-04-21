Fatal Canje bridge accident still under probe – Commander

The Canje bridge accident which resulted in the death of Glen McLeod of Canefield, East Canje Berbice is still under investigation according to the acting Commander of Region Six, Kurleigh Simon.

When asked for an update on the matter on Wednesday given that no charge has been filed since the March 27th accident Simon said, “The investigation is not completed as yet.”

McLeod, 61, a security guard attached to the New Amsterdam Technical Institute and of Lot 913 New Area Canefield Settlement, East Canje Berbice, was pushing his bicycle over the Canje Bridge on the evening of March 27th, heading to work located less than a minute from the bridge, when he was struck by the speeding car which was allegedly being driven by a drunk driver.