It is hoped the traffic chaos won’t mar this year’s horserace event

Dear Editor,
Another year has rolled along and it is time for the horse race meet and after races concert in West Coast Berbice. While this year’s event is being held at a different location, it is hoped the traffic chaos debacle which marred last year’s event would not feature this year. The organisers and authorities must ensure all systems are in place for the holding of a smooth and untroubled event. May fans of both the races and concert have a truly wonderful and enjoyable time.
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed