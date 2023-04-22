Speed humps represent a retrograde mentality

Dear Editor,

Please allow me space to highlight a burning issue that I believe is getting out of hand. Our government is embarking on several massive infrastructure work, mainly roads. It is noticeable too many speed humps are being a feature of these roads. These speed humps have no specific size, and some are fat and clumsy. You bounce over them hurting your vehicle shocks, ball joints and damaging other parts of your vehicle. Ninety percent (90%) of these speed humps have no advance sign warning and illuminative paint for easy identification. At night, matters are worse. You crash into them, hurting yourself, passengers and damaging your vehicle.

Speed humps in Guyana represent a retrograde mentality. It is causing this economy more harm in the long run. It reduces the lifespan of vehicle parts, causes more fuel consumption, reduces productivity and causes untold pain and suffering to drivers. By any means, if we put a cost to it, could run us into billions together with several harmful side effects. Government can use these billions to implement alternatives that are safer and more effective.

Editor, Guyana has moved away from donkey-cart age. We spend billions every year importing modern vehicles for smooth, soft and comfortable ride. Some of us have to traverse over 100 speed humps daily. Do you think any tourist coming to this country for the first time will return after leaving with a stomach, belly and back ache? How many women have had miscarriage because of speed humps? How many homes will burn flat because the fire engine could not meet fast enough? How many police will fail to apprehend bandits because speed humps impede swift movements when necessary? The point I am making here is that driving will always require responsible judgement of speed and slow down.

There are some villages on the West Coast and East Bank Essequibo, namely, Zeelugt, Tuschen and Parika. These villages have some newly built roads with speed humps merely 80 feet apart. You bump your gut out by the end of the road. It bothers me to think who in their right mind would implement such abuse on motorist/commuters but the reality is there for all to face. I hope my letter captures the attention of Minister Edghill and Minister Robson Benn. There are several alternatives to bring reckless individuals to their senses. It is my firm belief that too many drivers’ licenses are in the hands of wrong and irresponsible individuals.

The criteria for issuing a driver’s license must be very stringent like a firearm licence. There must be a background check to ensure crazy and irresponsible individuals don’t get a license. There must be a serious attempt to permanently ban anyone who is deemed reckless and dangerous on our roads. A driver’s license must be a sacred document that everyone who owns one must do everything to protect the privilege of driving. We don’t need speed humps to bring our drivers to their senses.

Sincerely,

C. Woolford