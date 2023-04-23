Bar Association’s Law Week set

The Bar Association of Guyana will be hosting its second annual Law Week from today to April 28 under the theme “New Frontiers in Law, Preparing for the Future”.

This announcement was made by the association in release dated Friday.

The release said that the week of activities will commence with a Walkathon today which will depart from the Square of the Revolution and end at the Court of Appeal via Brickdam and High Street. Members of the public are invited to participate. The next day, April 24, those attorneys-at-law in private practice who have so volunteered will give of their time and resources to offer pro bono services through the Guyana Legal Aid Clinic. And on Tuesday 25th, the Bar Association in collaboration with the CARICOM Competition Commission will host a webinar at the Bar on Competition Law and Consumer Policy. The aim of the webinar is to build capacity.