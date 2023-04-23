Guyana, India seal Air Services pact

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill and the High Commissioner of India to Guyana Dr. K. J. Srinivasa yesterday signed an Air Services Agreement (ASA), which allows for easier travel between the two nations.
The Agreement was signed in the presence of India’s visiting Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Elisabeth Harper; Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Field, and other technical officials from India and Guyana.