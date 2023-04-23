Guyana News

Guyana, India seal Air Services pact

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill (second from right) and High Commissioner of India to Guyana Dr. K. J. Srinivasa (third from right) with the agreement. At right is Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd. Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is at left. (GCAA photo)
Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill and the High Commissioner of India to Guyana Dr. K. J. Srinivasa yesterday signed an Air Services Agreement (ASA), which allows for easier travel between the two nations.

The Agreement was signed  in the presence of India’s visiting Minister of External Affairs  Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Elisabeth Harper; Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Field, and other technical officials from India and Guyana.

