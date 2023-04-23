Wrexham seal promotion to English Football League with blockbuster win

WREXHAM, Wales, (Reuters) – Wrexham secured a fairytale return to the English Football League after a 15-year absence with their Hollywood owners watching on as they beat Boreham Wood 3-1 to win the National League with a game to spare yesterday.

All eyes were on the Welsh club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they sought the victory that would secure their emotional return to League Two.

Boreham Wood threatened to rip up the script when they scored in the opening minute, but an Elliot Lee equaliser after 15 minutes settled nerves at the sell-out Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham turned on the style after the break with striker Paul Mullin scoring twice, his second goal in the 71st minute kick-starting the promotion party.

Promotion rivals Notts County had earlier beaten Maidstone 5-2 to raise the stakes but Wrexham responded in blockbuster fashion to seal the title. They have an incredible 110 points to County’s 106. Reynolds looked overcome at the final whistle while thousands of fans streamed on to the pitch as red flares lit up.

“I’m not sure I can actually process what happened tonight. I’m still a little speechless,” Reynolds told BT Sport, which broadcast the match live in Britain.

“The one thing running through my head over and over again is people said at the beginning ‘Why Wrexham? Why Wrexham?’. This is exactly why Wrexham, happening right now is why.”

The dollop of Hollywood glitz has made Wrexham’s promotion one of the most unlikely, and heart-warming, stories for many a season.

“I think we can hear how it feels to the town and that’s what’s most important to us,” said McElhenney. “For us to be welcomed into their community, and be welcomed into this experience, has been the honour of my life.