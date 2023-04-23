Creative artist Michael Sam finds positivity in showing up as himself

“I’m done compromising or shrinking myself to make anybody comfortable,” Michael Sam declared. Sam is a creative artist, who has a keen interest in various artforms including fashion, modelling, music and acting. The idea of not shrinking himself for anyone was cultivated after he left a five-year relationship.

“I was in a really dark place after a break-up. I fell in love really early and when you get to experience that at an early age and it is real and pure it puts you at a disadvantage because you feel like that was literally everything you were existing for,” Sam said. “So when it ended, you’re now on a road where you exist solo and single without having someone to share that with; it put me in a place where I literally did not know who I was.”