WE:LIFT 3 was a good experience- business owners

Women owned businesses were recently on show when the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security held its third annual (Women Empowering, Leading, Innovative, and Flourishing Together) WE LIFT: Women Empowerment expo at Movietowne on April 15 and 16. Guyana Media and Communication Academy interns Shaniya Harding, Tanacia Karim and Mia Anthony caught up with some of the exhibitors.

Twenty-eight-year-old Naressa Abrams, a medical technologist and owner of Abrams Authentic Products, said her business focuses on indigenous products. She shared that she was inspired to start her business as she recognised the need for quality authentic products by indigenous women. With a knack for presentation, the young entrepreneur said she had the advantage of having access to the needed resources and this fuelled her passion to fulfil the goal of preserving, showcasing and promoting the skills and talents of the indigenous people. It is her presentation and the taste of her products, Abrams believes, that set her apart from other businesses. Abrams noted that the need for expansion in her company is one of her main challenges but she has hope that soon she will be able to get her own agro processing facility to expand the brand and start producing more products.