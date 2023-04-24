Government to regularise some 400 plots of land in Ann’s Grove, Clonbrook areas

The Government of Guyana plans to end an over-50-years-long conflict for land in the Ann’s Grove, Clonbrook areas on the East Coast Demerara by awarding some 400 land titles or transports, and revoking the powers of several co-operative societies, along with other actions.

This announcement was made last week by Attorney General Anil Nandlall at a meeting with Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton, Commissioner of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission Enrique Monize and residents of the disputed areas.

“At the end of the planned course of action which we have decided to take, the citizens will get titles for the lands that they are occupying and we are speaking to nearly 400 families, who will eventually get titles out of this exercise,” Nandlall was quoted as saying.