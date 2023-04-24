Over 600 acres of East Demerara estate land for industrial zone

Some 661.78 acres of former East Demerara estate land will be transformed into an industrial zone that will see factories producing myriad products, aimed at making Guyana competitive in manufacturing, and the infrastructure is currently being developed to facilitate this, President Irfaan Ali has said.

“It is for heavy industrial, commercial and manufacturing facilities…,” President Ali explained to the Stabroek News.

In one of his proposed largest transformational projects since taking office, Ali envisions that some of the facilities for the state-of-the-art industrial zone will include manufacturing of dairy products, food and beverages, fabrication, and oil and gas support services.