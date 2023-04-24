Guyana News

Sheriff Group now building luxury hotel in Berbice

An artist’s impression of the new hotel and casino
The Sheriff Group of Companies will be embarking on building a luxury hotel and casino at Palmyra, Berbice, the third multi-million-dollar investment by the company this year at the location.

Ameir Ahmad, one of the directors of the company yesterday told Stabroek News that the investment was some US$100 million. The luxury hotel and casino will have all the modern amenities of first-world countries – the first of its kind in the ancient county – with the expectation of aiding the tourism sector and also creating hundreds of jobs for locals.

In January this year, the company had announced the construction of a specialty hospital at Palmyra, Region Six; an investment which after completion will open up 400 jobs to Berbicians.

