Two international hotels for Palmyra

Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh on Sunday told reporters in Berbice that two international hotels are expected to be developed at Palmyra, as massive development continues at the location.

In March, President Irfaan Ali launched the construction of a $3.7 billion stadium and multipurpose facility at Palmyra, Region Six, with funds from ExxonMobil’s Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI), stating that there will be no excuses for not delivering the project on time. It is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

In October 2022, President Ali detailed the development slated for Palmyra, on the East Berbice including the building of the new International Cricket Council-standard stadium. At that time, he had said that they had already approved private sector investment for a new state-of-the-art mall, a new hotel, a recreational centre, a hospital, a centre for persons with disabilities, and a call centre.