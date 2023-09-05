Paralyzed 22-year-old dies after turned away from NA hospital lab

A 22-year-old paralyzed girl is now dead after a suspected heart attack, however, relatives believe that the New Amsterdam Hospital could have done better in offering care to the young woman when they visited on Saturday morning.

Shameeza Khan of Lot 7 West Canefield, East Canje Berbice, the aunt of now-deceased Farzana Khan, 22, said that on Saturday around 9 am she took Farzana to the hospital after she began feeling ill.

Shameeza who has taken care of her paralyzed niece for the last decade, said, “She take in Saturday and I took her to the New Amsterdam Hospital and when we went there there was no doctors at the outpatient and we had to wait for over two hours.”